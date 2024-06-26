Groundbreaking ceremony held for new apartment complex in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for a new apartment complex in Huber Heights.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the Former Marion Meadows Shopping Center Site for the new development, Authentic Apartments.

The project, by Continental Properties, will bring 288 high-quality apartments to Huber Heights, according to a release from the city.

“The Authentic Apartments will not only provide much-needed housing but also contribute to the economic vitality and an important step towards the revitalization of the southern part of the city. We look forward to seeing this project come to life,” said Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore.

The city said the Authentic Apartments project is designed to offer “modern, comfortable living spaces with a range of amenities.”

