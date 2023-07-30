Greene County Fair kicks off 184th year

The 184th Greene County Fair is officially underway.

Sydnee Hawkins, who is part of the Junior Fair Board, has been coming out to the fair since she was 2 years old.

So was a natural choice for her to become part of the board.

“I have always watched the bigger kids in the junior fair board and always wanted to be like one of the people walking around, helping out with shows and everything and ever since I’ve been here we’ve found new ways to help out,” Hawkins said.

>> Preble County Fair impacted by power outage

She said the board is competing against other counties to see who can raise the most amount of food donations to be donated to a local food bank.

The Fairboard Director Kala Benton said if people show up with food donations they will see a discount at the ticket booth.

Benton said people can also come out and shop at the vendors, eat delicious fair food and check out all the animals.

Last year at least half a dozen chickens died at the fair due to the excessive heat, making fair officials suggest some of the owners take their chickens and rabbits home early.

There have been some changes made this year, Benton said.

“In order to make sure our animals are safe in the barns we have installed big fans this year that are moving the air through there to keep the animals nice and cool so those are on full power and ready to go but as always we’re checking the weather and making sure that the weather is looking good and the animals are safe in the barns,” Benton said.

The fair runs until Aug. 5.









©2023 Cox Media Group