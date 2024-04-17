Greater Dayton RTA to hold public hearing today on potential fare change

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be holding the first of two public hearings today to gather feedback about proposed changes to the agency’s fare structure.

The agency is considering raising the adult fare ride from $2 to $2.10, according to an RTA spokesperson.

There are two hearings scheduled this week at Wright Stop Plaza on South Main Street in Dayton.

The first hearing is this morning from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

The second will be tomorrow afternoon from 4 p.m.-6 p.m, the spokesperson said.

