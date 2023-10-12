‘Graced by the Halloween Gods;’ Legendary musician, wife visit local businesses

FAIRBORN — A legendary musician and his wife spent time shopping in the Miami Valley this week.

>>PHOTOS: Alice Cooper and wife visit City of Fairborn

Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl, spent time in Downtown Fairborn Tuesday, the city posted on social media.

They visited Foy’s Halloween and Store, The Bourbon Bayou Bistro, and the Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork.

“I met Alice Cooper and it was AWESOME!” the owner of the Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork wrote on its social media page. “Thanks for coming and spending a moment with me. It was AWESOME!”

The owner gave them a tour and showed off her guitar and called it a “truly fantastic girl moment.”

“Graced by the Halloween Gods with the gift of Alice Cooper and his beautiful wife, Cheryl,” the owner added.

Cooper brought his “Too Close for Comfort” tour to Hobart Arena in Troy Tuesday night.

Alice Cooper and wife visit Fairborn stores Photo credit to Bourbon Bayou Bistro

