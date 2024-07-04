Governor appoints veteran prosecutor to be new Miami County municipal court judge

MIAMI COUNTY — A veteran prosecutor will be Miami County’s new municipal court judge.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell to fill the vacant seat left by the retiring Judge Gary Nasal, according to Court News Ohio.

Kendell started his career as a law clerk in 1993 with the prosecutor’s office.

He served as the Tipp City prosecutor from 2000-2011 before returning to the county prosecutor’s office.

Kendell was the assistant prosecuting attorney until becoming a prosecutor in 2013.

He will take over the seat of Judge Nasal on July 22.

