Gov. DeWine speaks on local business developments during final State of the State address

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike Dewine gave his final State of the State address today.

The governor touted the accomplishments of his time in office and laid out policy goals.

One of his focuses was on what the state does for its children.

The governor spoke about expanding childhood literacy programs during his time in office.

He mentioned initiatives aimed at improving the mental and physical health of children in Ohio.

He also talked about the new state law that took effect this year, banning cell phones in schools during class.

And he mentioned a bill state lawmakers are considering that would double recess time in schools.

“And over the past seven years, we’ve been strategically focused on making Ohio literally the go-to state in this country for business,” DeWine said.

As he turned to business development, Dewine highlighted two companies expanding both at Dayton’s airport.

First, Joby Aviation, a company News Center 7’s has profiled extensively after we got rare and exclusive access with the company on a trip to California’s Monterey Bay area last winter.

“They’ve already started producing propellers and will soon be building flying taxis. Flying taxis! Up to 2,000 Ohio workers will be employed,” DeWine said.

Then Dewine mentioned Sierra Nevada Corporation.

The company has expanded from two hangars to four at Dayton’s airport.

It does maintenance there, updating and improving the federal government’s fleet of aircraft in those hangars.

“And expects to open two more in the next month and add 350 more workers to modify military aircraft weapons,” DeWine said.

Notably, there was one business development project the governor did not mention — Intel’s project east of Columbus.

It’s the largest private sector investment in the state’s history, but the company has mentioned two construction delays in Licking County.

News Center 7 was there when crews started working on the two facilities in 2022; work was supposed to be finished last year.

Now the company is focused on 2030 and 2031.

