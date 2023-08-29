Google announces $1.7 billion investment into Ohio data centers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Google announced a $1.7 billion investment in Ohio Monday.

The latest expansion will help Google run some of its essential services, according to our news partners at WBNS.

“Ohio is a growing technology hub and data center market, and we welcome these two new Google projects in Columbus and Lancaster to complement the one already in New Albany,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Google joins the growing number of companies that recognize that Ohio is a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

In May, Google announced that it is adding two more data centers in central Ohio: one in Columbus and one in Lancaster.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Google to open 2 more data centers in central Ohio

With a location already open in New Albany location, this brings the total number of Google data centers in Ohio to three.

Google said construction is underway at both the Columbus and Lancaster sites. Once completed, the data centers will help power the company’s artificial intelligence innovations and tools like Search, Gmail, and Maps.

Mark Isakowitz, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, said the additional money will be used to complete the construction of the two new centers and expand the New Albany facility, but did provide additional details, WBNS said.

Lt. Governor John Husted says the investment solidifies Ohio as the tech hub of the Midwest.

“This is where the heart of AI is. This is where all of that processing is going to occur. And so the innovation that we can undertake in education and customer service and, and how we can use those technologies to be leaders in improving the quality of people’s lives.” Husted said.

Husted said no tax credits or other public incentives were offered to Google for the data center expansion, according to the Associated Press.

























©2023 Cox Media Group