Gas prices jump 50 cents in 24 hours. Here’s why:

MIAMI VALLEY — Gas prices across the Miami Valley have jumped nearly 50 cents in the last 24 hours.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright spoke to an expert to figure out how drivers can save money amid these price hikes.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said this hike is partially due to competition.

“In some cases…Stations start selling gasoline at or below their cost and that usually triggers one station to raise the white flag and raise prices where they should have been all along. That’s what happened with stations going up to $3.59 a gallon.

In the Miami Valley regular gas prices range from $2.89 to $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

De Haan said increased production and maintenance at refineries, and the switch to summer gasoline have caused the price to climb.

If you want to save money, you will have to wait for the prices to drop.

“Try to avoid filling up when prices have just gone up, because they’re virtually guaranteed to start going down 15 to 25 cents over the next two weeks,” De Haan said.

If you need to fill up your tank, search for the best price and use any fuel discounts or rewards programs you’ve signed up for.

