Gas prices in Dayton drop nearly $1 per gallon from last month

DAYTON — AAA of Dayton said the Dayton average is $4.08 a gallon, which is almost $0.40 cheaper than last week and down almost $0.90 from last month.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with GasBuddy on why drivers should not wait to fill up their tanks.

“It’s kind of ridiculous, man,” said Tyler Gray of Xenia.

We caught up with Gray as he was walking in Xenia, and he said he’s doing it more now because of gas prices.

“I do use like ride shares sometimes, and I noticed that the prices on those have fluctuated,” he said. “I do use like ride shares sometimes, and I noticed that the prices on those have fluctuated,” he said. “I don’t feel like paying $50 for an Uber to go up to Walmart.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s not just the high price of gas but the changing prices too.

“The fluctuation, oh my goodness, it’s like, make up your mind,” Gray said. “Like, what do you want it to be? $3, $4, come on, man.”

On U.S. 35 in Beavercreek, we found a few stations at $3.99, and in Xenia, we’re seeing $4.05 a gallon. But the big question is – are these lower prices here to stay?

“It’s probably the most volatile time in my career to be able to anticipate what gas prices are accurately going to look like this summer,” said Patrick de Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy

de Haan with GasBuddy said that since the war with Iran, prices have been so unpredictable.

“Essentially, a lot of stations throughout Ohio are now operating basically close to their cost; that’s not really sustainable, and so I would expect that because of the jump in oil prices yesterday, we could see gas prices jumping back up,” de Haan said.

He expects prices to jump as early as the next few days or as late as early next week.

“We’re not talking about going back up to $4.99; keep in mind that $4.99 only happened because of refining issues,” he said. “We could see prices jumping up to $4.39 or $4.49.

He said with this conflict, it’s hard to say exactly when.

“I’d hedge my bets, I’d fill up, and if prices go down a few cents, okay, big deal, you didn’t time it perfectly, but you’re still going to be saving probably $0.30 a gallon compared to if prices do go up,” he said.

And these days, a few cents count.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]