Fraudsters using FaceTime to steal money from consumers’ bank accounts

Scammers are increasingly using FaceTime to impersonate banks, allowing them to steal money from unsuspecting individuals.

These fraudulent schemes often begin with a text message alerting recipients to suspicious activity on their bank accounts or credit cards.

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Consumer advocates report a rise in these cases, describing the practice as a growing problem.

The scam progresses when the fraudster, after initial text contact, asks to switch the communication to FaceTime under the guise of requiring “additional verification.” This switch ultimately gives the thieves access to victims’ passwords and account numbers.

Apple’s support site provides details on how these scams operate, warning consumers about the tactics used by fraudsters.

The technology company explicitly states that legitimate banks will never FaceTime customers.

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