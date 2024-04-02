Franklin Division of Police welcomes new K9 officer to force

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Division of Police has welcomed a new K9 officer to its force.

On Tuesday, April 2, the division posted on Facebook introducing K9 Asland as the newest member of its agency.

K9 Asland and his handler, Officer Butler, have been training for the last two weeks.

The division said the pair will be ready to serve and protect the city “very soon.”

K9 Asland was added to the force almost 5 months after the passing of K9 Fury.

K9 Asland and Officer Butler The Franklin Division of Police announced it's new K9 officer Tuesday. (Franklin Division of Police Facebook)

“With all loss, there comes a time for healing and renewal,” the division said in a Facebook post.

On November 11, a wrong way driver crashed into the a marked Franklin Division of Police cruiser on S. River Street around 10:40 a.m.

The crash killed K9 Fury and injured two officers.

“As we dealt with the loss of a member of our agency we were overwhelmed with condolences and support from our community and from across the country. We are truly thankful for that,” the division said.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Michael Thomas Sims, 21, of Nicholasville, Kentucky was the driver of the wrong way vehicle.

He was indicted on multiple counts of attempted aggravated murder, assaulting a police dog or horse, and vandalism of a government vehicle in December.

Franklin PD K-9 Fury

