Four local football teams to play in OHSAA state finals

CANTON, Ohio — Four local teams will face off for a state championship next weekend.

The games will take place for the four finalists on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Friday, Dec. 1:

Division VI- Versailles High School (13-2) vs Kirtland (14-1), 10:30 a.m.

Division I - St. Edward (13-1) vs. Springfield (10-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2:

Division VII - Dalton (14-1) vs. Marion Local (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division IV - Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Alter (12-3), 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the state championships games are only available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.





