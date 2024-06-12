Former students, staff take final walkthrough of middle school set to be torn down

A final walk-through took place for a middle school set to be torn down.

Staff and students said their final goodbyes on Tuesday.

Baker Middle School has been around since at least the 1950s, according to Fairborn City Schools Public Infomation Officer Pam Gayheart.

It served its purpose for a long time, but the building has become worn down.

>> RELATED: Local seniors leaving mark on new high school building

The building wasn’t climate-controlled and only had air conditioning on the east side.

Gayheart said the district can’t keep up with the building anymore, and are excited about what’s in store for them.

“We’re going to be opening a new high school in August of 24, we’re preparing to open and are to build and then open a new middle school on the same land and it’s just through the open-mindedness and generosity of this community that we’re able to do these things,” Gayheart said.

Once crews get all the things out of Baker Middle School they will start planning for when it gets torn down.

What’s next for the land it’s sitting on is still up in the air.









©2024 Cox Media Group