Local seniors leaving mark on new high school building

FAIRBORN — Some seniors at a local high school are leaving their mark at a new high school.

The class of 2024 at Fairborn High School took a field trip to the new school’s gym on Monday, the school district wrote on social media.

This senior class will be the final one at the current Fairborn High School.

Seniors signed the concrete floor of the gym before the flooring plan was finalized.

“This was an incredible gesture to the FHS Class of 2024 and a special memory for the students,” the district said. “Go Skyhawks! FHS Class of 2024!”

Seniors also had the chance to tour the school.

The new high school is expected to open next August.

Fairborn High seniors sign names on gym's concrete of new high school Photo contributed by Fairborn City Schools

