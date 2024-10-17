Former One Direction members say they’re ‘completely devastated’ by Liam Payne’s sudden death

The four surviving former members of One Direction released a joint statement in the wake of their former bandmate, Liam Payne’s sudden passing.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik said in a joint statement released Thursday afternoon.

Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after falling three stories from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His death shocked fans around the world.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the former bandmembers’ statement read. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother who we loved dearly.”

One Direction was formed on the British singing competition, “The X Factor” in 2010. They announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Malik had left the band before that in 2015.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” the statement read.

The former band members extended their thoughts to Payne’s family, friends, and fans before saying, “We love you Liam.”

Payne’s death is being investigated as a “doubtful death” but prosecutors office said that it appears that he was alone when he fell and that he was going through a breakdown due to substance abuse, according to a translated report from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14 in Buenos Ares.

An autopsy showed Payne died from “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage” from the fall from the third-floor balcony. There were 25 injuries that correspond from falling from that height including injuries to his head, thorax, abdomen and limbs, according to the report.

There were no defensive injuries found.

“Payne did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself and that he could have fallen into a state of semi- or total unconsciousness,” prosecutors said.

More tests, including toxicological tests, were requested to know what was in his system when he died.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne of X-Factor band One Direction attend the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 World film premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

