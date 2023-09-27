Former Dayton Flyer standout traded as part of blockbuster NBA deal

A former Dayton Flyers basketball player is on the move after a blockbuster 3-team trade Wednesday.

Toumani Camara, who played for the Flyers from 2021-2023, was part of the three-team trade that sent superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple media reports.

Camara, who was drafted by the Phoenix Suns of the 2023 NBA Draft, will now head to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The trade has sent shockwaves throughout the NBA community. Lillard now joins up with fellow superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo.

The rest of the trade includes Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, and Camara all going to Portland. The Phoenix Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Keon Johnson and Nassir Little, according ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Camara, averaged 10.9 points per game and shot 46 percent from three in his first year with the Flyers. He was also named to the third team All-Atlantic 10.

During the 2022- 2023 season, Camara became team captain. He finished second on the team in scoring averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.

