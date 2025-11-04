Former bar to be demolished after police chase

TOLEDO — Mugshots, a former bar in North Toledo, will be demolished after a car crashed into the building during a police chase on Sunday.

Toledo police officers attempted to pull over the car for a traffic violation near William St. and Oliver St. around 1 am. The driver then took off and crashed into Mugshots, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Antwione Goetz, suffered injuries during the chase and was taken to an area hospital. Goetz was charged with failure to comply and has a bond set for $10,000.

According to a police report, city inspectors were called to the former bar and condemned the building.

The former bar was also the site of a George Floyd mural that was destroyed by lightning in 2021. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz vowed to have the mural repainted.

“We will work with the Arts Commission and the artist to make sure the new mural can replace the old, so that the message at the core of this artwork can be heard,” said Kapszukiewicz.

In a statement from the mayor, the city has not yet determined a new location for the George Floyd mural.

A date has not yet been set for the demolition of the former bar.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group