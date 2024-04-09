Flyboy’s closing in Oakwood later this month

OAKWOOD — A popular deli is closing its last remaining location.

Flyboy’s Deli has announced it will be closing its Oakwood location on Far Hills Avenue later this month, on April 20.

“It is with sincere gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Flyboy’s Deli in Oakwood. This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye after 11 years,” a post shared on the deli’s Facebook page on Tuesday said.

The decision came after the family who owns Flyboys went through some rough times. Of the two owners, Unice Kim, died earlier this year after battling cancer. The second owner, and Kim’s husband, Steve Crandall suffered a major stroke last year and is still recovering.

“Given the circumstances, the family has reached a decision to close Flyboy’s. We want to assure you that this decision was not taken lightly,” the post read.

The closure of the Oakwood location comes less than a year after the owners closed their downtown Dayton location. They previously closed their Beavercreek location in 2019.

Through their 11 years, they said their customers have been their greatest treasurers.

“It has truly been an honor to serve this community. We share so many great memories with this community (weddings, graduations, promotions, birthdays, just to name a few), and those memories will always be in our hearts,” the post said.

They also went on to thank their staff, past and present, “for all the hard work and efforts throughout the years.”

