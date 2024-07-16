Flood Watch issued for parts of region; chance of pop-up storms today

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch starting Tuesday at noon for Butler, Clinton, Greene, and Warren counties in Ohio and Randolph County in Indiana through Wednesday evening.

There is also a chance of some pop-up storms with an isolated severe threat on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals range from one to two inches widespread with some isolated higher amounts nearing four inches are possible, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says.

TIMING

The heaviest and steadiest rainfall is expected between 8 pm and midnight tonight.

IMPACTS

Strong to severe storms are possible after 3 pm this afternoon. Once the sun goes down, the severe weather threat will also end, Ritz states.

Damaging winds over 60 mph are the greatest threat, but hail and isolated tornados are possible this afternoon.

The greatest severe weather threat will stay along Interstate 70 and parts south, according to Ritz.

