Flames shooting from house while firefighters battle Darke County house fire

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Darke County early Wednesday morning.

Several firefighters and Darke County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:55 a.m. to the 9000 block of State Route 571 on initial reports of a house fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the house.

Deputies have left the scene, but firefighters are still investigating, according to dispatchers.

We are working to learn if there were any injuries and the estimated cost of damage to the structure.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

