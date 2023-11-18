Flames shoot from house during fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Flames erupted from a Dayton home during a fire late Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 300 block of Adelite Avenue for reports of a fire, according to initial reports.

Initial reports indicate that firefighters called a “Mayday” after a firefighter was believed to be trapped, but later canceled it as the firefighter was able to free themselves.

Photos and videos show large flames shooting from the roof.

We are working to learn what led up to the fire and if anyone was hurt.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

