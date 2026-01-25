First snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released some snow totals for the area as the storm continues to move through.
Here are the first snowfall totals across the area:
Montgomery County:
- Dayton International Airport as of 1 p.m.: 12.3 inches
- Englewood as of 11 a.m.: 10.5 inches
- Phillipsburg as of 12:45 p.m.: 9 inches
- Riverside as of 1:30 p.m.: 12 inches
- Downtown Dayton as of 9:45 a.m.: 11.5 inches
- Trotwood as of 9 a.m.: 12 inches
- Centerville as of 12:15 p.m.: 12 inches
- Kettering as of 1:15 p.m.: 13.3 inches
Greene County:
- Xenia as of 7:45 a.m.: 9.5 inches
- Beavercreek as of 8 a.m.: 12 inches
- Bellbrook as of 11:35 a.m.: 12 inches
- Yellow Springs as of 9 a.m.: 10 inches
Clark County:
- Enon as of 11:10 a.m.: 12 inches
- Springfield as of 11:10 a.m.: 12 inches
Butler County:
- Hamilton as of noon: 10.5 inches
- Millville as of 12:06 p.m.: 10 inches
- Ross as of 7:30 a.m.: 9.5 inches
These are preliminary reports. News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
Any snow totals reported by the National Weather Service will appear on this interactive map.
