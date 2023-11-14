‘First in Ohio, fourth in the U.S.!’ Dayton earns ‘LEED for Cities’ platinum certification

DAYTON — The City of Dayton became the first in the state to earn the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Cities platinum status from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

>>Local city declares state of emergency after cyber attack, to use taxpayer money to investigate

The city became just the fourth city in the country to earn that status, the city announced on social media.

Dayton is engaged in a multi-year effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Our platinum certification reflects Dayton’s commitment to addressing climate change challenges and the leadership that our city is demonstrating,” said Mayor Jeffrey Mims. “We have been working hard on sustainability initiatives including reduction of our carbon footprint, promotion of electric vehicles, promotion of solar energy, and youth climate education.

LEED is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

Peter Templeton, President and CEO of the USGBC called the city’s certification, “a symbol of leadership on sustainability.”





©2023 Cox Media Group