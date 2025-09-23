First Dave’s Hot Chicken location coming to Miami Valley

A chicken chain restaurant started by childhood friends is gearing up to open its first location in the Miami Valley.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open in Beavercreek.

News Center 7 sent a crew to the location at 2650 N. Fairfield Road. The building has a sign in the window that says “Dave’s Hot Chicken,” along with the address and the building permit number.

There are currently 9 locations in Ohio.

According to their website, Dave’s Hot Chicken opened as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot in 2017 and has continued to grow.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo hot chicken tenders and sliders. The chain offers seven spice levels.

Sides include fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese, and house-made kale slaw.

News Center 7 is working to learn when Dave’s Hot Chicken is expected to open.

More information about the chain can be found on their social media platforms.

