Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:19 p.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of N Dakota Street on reports of a structure fire.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that crews saw smoke coming from the attic when they arrived.

Additional information was not immediately available.

