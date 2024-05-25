Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:19 p.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of N Dakota Street on reports of a structure fire.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that crews saw smoke coming from the attic when they arrived.
Additional information was not immediately available.
