Firefighters on scene of fire at Shelby County commercial building

SIDNEY — Several firefighters are on the scene of a commercial building fire in Shelby County early Friday morning.

Sidney firefighters and police officers were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. on initial reports of a structure at the 1800 block of Progress Way.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters and officers are at the scene but could not provide any other information.

Initial scanner traffic indicated heavy smoke was showing from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

