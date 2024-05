TROY — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported fire in Downtown Troy.

Crews were dispatched to North Market Street just after 1 p.m. on reports of a fire.

>> ‘Regulation is needed;’ New rules could make Buy Now Pay Later apps work more like credit cards

A Miami County Dispatcher confirmed that Fire crews are on the scene investigating. No other immediate details were available.

This is a developing story, News Center 7 will update the story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group