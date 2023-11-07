Firefighters on scene of early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and air trucks were dispatched at 3:04 a.m. to the 30 block of W. Hudson Avenue on initial reports of a fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Scanner traffic indicated fire was reported in the back right side of the house as firefighters arrived at the scene.

A fire investigator has been requested to the scene along with AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

