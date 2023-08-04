Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Moraine

MORAINE — Firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in Moraine early Friday morning.

Moraine firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 1:36 a.m. to the 3400 block of Main Street on initial reports of an apartment fire, according to dispatchers.

Kettering firefighters are also provided mutual aid, according to initial scanner traffic.

Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 that several firefighters are at the apartment complex but could not provide any other details.

