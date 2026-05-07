Firefighters reunite 8 ducklings with mother in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — Firefighters made a small, but very special rescue on Wednesday.
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The Miami Valley Fire District posted a video on social media.
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It shows eight ducklings safely in a bucket after they fell through a storm grate at Walnut Creek Nursing Home.
The ducklings were eventually reunited with their mother, according to the social media post.
The mother duck and her ducklings were escorted through the building and out the door.
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