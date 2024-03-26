Local

Firefighters responding to structure fire in Springfield

By WHIO Staff

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Fire Department crews were dispatched around 12:43 a.m. to the 400 block of York Street on reports of a structure fire.

A Springfield police official told News Center 7 that crews are on the scene, but no other preliminary details were available.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

