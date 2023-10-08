Firefighters respond to an abandoned school building fire

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Jefferson Township fire and rescue crews have responded to a fire at an abandoned school building, the fire chief confirmed.

Crews responded right after 9 p.m. to 120 Knox Avenue in Jefferson Township.

This is the location of Radcliff Middle School, which has been closed since 2005.

The fire chief told News Center 7 that this building has caught fire multiple times over the years.

The chief said it was a debris fire and since there is no electricity to the building, there isn’t a risk of danger.

Dispatch reported that the party who reported the fire claimed to see adolescents leaving the building at that time, he said.

The fire was put out fairly easily, the chief said.





