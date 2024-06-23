Firefighters respond after hay bales catch fire, fall off trailer in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters responded after hay bales caught fire and fell off a trailer in Miami County Saturday night.
Bethel Township firefighters were dispatched around 6:22 p.m. to the 5600 block of Dayton-Brandt Road on initial reports of a trailer carrying hay on fire.
The bales fell off the trailer and caused the fire to be scattered on the roadway, Fire Captain Ben Cahill told News Center 7 Saturday night.
Photos and video from an iWitness 7 viewer show smoke and flames.
Firefighters left the scene just after 8:30 p.m., according to Cahill.
No injuries were reported.
