Firefighters respond after hay bales catch fire, fall off trailer in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters responded after hay bales caught fire and fell off a trailer in Miami County Saturday night.

Bethel Township firefighters were dispatched around 6:22 p.m. to the 5600 block of Dayton-Brandt Road on initial reports of a trailer carrying hay on fire.

The bales fell off the trailer and caused the fire to be scattered on the roadway, Fire Captain Ben Cahill told News Center 7 Saturday night.

Photos and video from an iWitness 7 viewer show smoke and flames.

Firefighters left the scene just after 8:30 p.m., according to Cahill.

No injuries were reported.

Hay bales on fire in Miami County Photo contributed by iWitness 7 viewer (iWitness7 Viewer /iWitness7 Viewer)

