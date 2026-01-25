Firefighters investigating after 3 people died in early morning fire

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Indiana — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people died in a house fire in Cambridge City, Indiana.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. on Saturday to the 18000 block of Frank Myers Road, according to a spokesperson.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was under control, three victims were located inside the home.

The identities of the victims and their causes of death are unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for our community,” said Sheriff Randy Retter.

Retter said that his department is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly and will provide answers once they are available.

