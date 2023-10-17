Firefighters investigate gas leak in Greene County neighborhood

FAIRBORN, Greene County — Firefighters and police are investigating a gas leak in a Greene County neighborhood, Fairborn Police and Fire dispatchers confirm.

After 11:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to Observatory Drive and Weston Drive on reports of a gas leak. These roadways are in a neighborhood right off Trebein Road, near Hobson Freedom Park.

It is unknown what kind of gas leak this is or how long crews will be on scene.

Dispatchers could not confirm any shelter-in-place or evacuation orders.

News Center 7 crews are headed to the neighborhood to learn more information.





