Firefighters extinguish ‘significant debris fire’ under area railroad bridge

FRANKLIN TWP. — Firefighters responded to a fire beneath a railroad bridge in Warren County on Wednesday.

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The Franklin Township Division of Fire said in a social media post that there was “significant fire debris” under the CSX Railroad Bridge.

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The fire was in a wooded area. Crews used UTVs and brush trucks to put it out, according to the social media post.

“They had to drive to the roadway to resupply their water tanks after running low,” the department said.

Madison Township and the Carlisle Fire Departments assisted the Franklin Township firefighters.

Debris Fire Franklin Twp Photo contributed by Franklin Twp. Division of Fire (via Facebook) (Franklin Twp. Division of Fire (via Facebook))

Debris Fire Franklin Twp Photo contributed by Franklin Twp. Division of Fire (via Facebook) (Franklin Twp. Division of Fire (via Facebook))

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