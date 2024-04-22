Firefighters deal with heavy flames while battling Vandalia house fire

VANDALIA — A house was damaged after a fire in Vandalia Sunday afternoon.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Vandalia Police and firefighters were dispatched to initial reports of a house fire at the 5000 block of Old Springfield Road.

Vandalia Police posted on social media on Sunday that Old Springfield Road was between Frost Road and Old Canal Road due to the fire.

The road is back open, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire pushing from the side of a two-story home, Vandalia Fire wrote on social media.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by Butler Township, Huber Heights, Englewood, Tipp City, Clayton, and Union.

News Center 7 is working to learn the preliminary damages to the home.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

