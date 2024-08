DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a garage fire in Dayton Friday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported at approximately 7:18 p.m. in the 300 block of Kenwood Avenue.

A large column of smoke can be seen coming from the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

