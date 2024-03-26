Firefighters battle early morning fire at commercial building

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters battled a commercial building fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

At 12:43 a.m., Springfield fire crews were dispatched to 411 Central Avenue on reports of a fire, according to Springfield Fire-Rescue Division Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Smith.

When crews arrived on scene, 25% of the building was involved in the fire, according to a social media post from the division.

The division said the involved building was directly adjacent to the Ohio Edison facility on York Street.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 25 minutes, according to the social media post.

Smith said crews were on scene for just over 3 hours.

No one was injured in this fire.

Smith said the estimated losses are about $30,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

