Firefighter injured after falling from roof while battling Ohio house fire

COLUMBUS — An Ohio firefighter was injured while battling a fire Monday night.

The fire happened around 7:50 p.m. in the North Linden neighborhood in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

The fire was spreading to a second home and a firefighter went to the roof of that home to help cut a hole to help with ventilation. While on the roof, they slipped and fell two stories to the ground, a battalion chief told WBNS.

The firefighter was taken to a Columbus hospital. Their condition was described as stable.

No other injuries were reported.

