Fire marshal issues warning about dry Christmas tree

OHIO — The State Fire Marshal has issued a warning about dry Christmas trees after the holidays.

The fire marshal’s office says the risk of fire involving a live Christmas tree increases every day, according to a spokesperson.

Over one-third of Christmas tree fires occur in January and create a potentially dangerous situation.

Dried trees can ignite quickly, potentially leading to catastrophic property loss, the spokesperson said.

“The longer a real tree stays indoors, the dryer it gets and the more dangerous it becomes,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Dry trees burn hot and fast, and if they catch fire, everything around them is at risk – both property and lives. We strongly urge Ohioans to start the new year safely by getting those real trees out of their homes, garages, or porches, and disposing of them safely and responsibly.”

People are encouraged to keep their real Christmas trees well-watered to reduce fire risks, the spokesperson added.

When it comes time to dispose of Christmas trees, residents should consult local guidelines on how to do so properly.

Many communities offer tree recycling programs or specific pickup/drop-off services, which can help ensure safe and responsible disposal of the trees.

