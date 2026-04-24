Fire destroys camper in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A fire destroyed a camper in Trotwood on Thursday.

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Trotwood firefighters responded around 2 a.m. on April 23 to the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue to a reported structure fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Trotwood neighborhood

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When firefighters arrived, they found a camper surrounded by heavy flames and smoke conditions, according to Trotwood fire officials.

They faced several challenges with this. It required an aggressive defensive and offensive attack to bring the fire under control.

“All occupants were able to safely exit prior to the arrival of fire crews. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters,” fire officials stated.

The camper is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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