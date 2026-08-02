Few showers continue as clouds stick around

DAYTON — A pesky upper-level low is continuing to impact us. Here’s what the means for us. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Large areas of low pressure are slow to move in and slow to exit. This is keeping rain showers and clouds around for the second half of this week.

Shower and clouds continue to impact us

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Think of this storm system like a pool of cool air. When the sun comes up, the air begins to rise like holding a beach ball underwater. That rising motion is what creates the showers and clouds.

Shower and clouds continue to impact us

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Monday will likely start with clouds or a stray shower early but more peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Clouds will continue to be in the forecast as rain chances come back by the end of the week.

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