Feast of Giving returns after five-year hiatus

DAYTON — Thousands of people are expected to gather for a Thanksgiving meal during the Feast of Giving at the Dayton Convention Center this morning.

The event is back after a five-year hiatus, but organizers say that it is returning right on time to help thousands of people on Thanksgiving.

The Feast of Giving, a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner, has been an annual tradition in Dayton since 1969.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic; this year is the first time it’s been held since.

With financial uncertainty caused by the government shutdown, this could be the highest attended feast event ever.

The event is free and open to anyone in need, but also to those who may not have family to celebrate with and want to be with others.

“Once we started hearing stories from people that had attended in the past, people that have volunteered in the past, and then hearing stories about people that were still showing up, even after the event was canceled in anticipation of coming back,” Jason Woodard, the Co-Chair for the Feast of Giving, said.

The doors at the Convention Center will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today.

