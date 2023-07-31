Father of Lucas Rosales extradited back to Montgomery County, facing sexual assault charges

DAYTON — The father of a 7-year-old boy who disappeared at Eastwood MetroPark in April, prompting two weeks of searches before his body was found in the Great Miami River, has been extradited back to Montgomery County.

Augustine Rosales, 48, has been accused of rape under 13, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, News Center 7 previously reported.

On July 27, Rosales was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cleveland. He was awaiting extradition to Montgomery County for his court appearance.

On July 31 Rosales was booked into Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

Police were called out to Rosales’ address on Wellmeier Avenue in Dayton earlier this month on a sexual assault complaint. The person who called in the complaint told police a 14-year-old victim, who is known to Rosales, had said he had sexually assaulted her and had been doing so for two years, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

News Center 7 spoke to Rosales at the same home address listed for him in court records in May when officials were searching for his missing son, Lucas Rosales.

His next day in court is set for Aug. 1.

