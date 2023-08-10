Father of boy who disappeared at local park in April indicted on sexual assault charges

DAYTON — The father of a 7-year-old boy who disappeared at Eastwood MetroPark in April, prompting two weeks of searches before his body was found in the Great Miami River, has been formally charged in his sexual assault case.

Augustine Rosales, 48, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury of multiple counts of rape under 13, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition, according to court records filed Thursday.

Rosales was arrested on July 27 by U.S. Marshals in Cleveland. He was extradited back to Montgomery County on July 31.

Police were called out to Rosales’ address on Wellmeier Avenue in Dayton in July on a sexual assault complaint. The person who called in the complaint told police a 14-year-old victim, who is known to Rosales, had said he had sexually assaulted her and had been doing so for two years, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

News Center 7 spoke to Rosales at the same home address listed for him in court records in May when officials were searching for his missing son, Lucas Rosales.

Rosales remains in the Montgomery County Jail and is set to appear in court next on Aug. 15.

