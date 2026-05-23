Fat Boyz BBQ celebrates opening of restaurant in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Fat Boyz BBQ has officially opened its new restaurant in Harrison Twp.

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A ribbon-cutting was held on Friday at their restaurant at 3736 Salem Avenue.

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“Opening a small business takes courage, sacrifice, and hard work. Entrepreneurs like Malik and BreAnn help move communities forward by creating jobs, bringing people together, and investing in neighborhoods people care about,” Harrison Township leaders shared on Facebook.

Leaders also said they have “already built a strong reputation not only for great food, but for supporting the community,” giving back across the Dayton area.

“We are thankful they chose Harrison Township for this next chapter and proud to welcome them to Salem Avenue,” the post stated.

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