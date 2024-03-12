Family-owned furniture store closing after 53 years in Piqua

PIQUA — A longtime Piqua business is closing its doors for good.

Town & County Furniture is going out of business after 53 years in the Piqua community. Brothers and co-owners Bruce and Bob Soifer will retire at the end of the store’s final liquidation sale.

>> Ex-Social Studies teacher at local catholic school charged for having sex with former student

The family-owned business has been a cornerstone in Piqua since opening in 1971 by the current owners’ parents, the late Oscar and Claire Soifer.

“As we prepare for retirement, we want to express our deep gratitude to all the faithful patrons who have allowed us to help furnish their homes,” the Soifer brothers said in a statement. “We are also grateful to our long serving employees for their dedication and support.”

>> Man pleads guilty in connection to Dayton hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

The going-out-of-business sale begins on March 14 and includes a wide variety of furniture and mattress brands.

Town & Country is located at 125 W. Water Street.

©2024 Cox Media Group