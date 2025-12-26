Family of Ohio corrections officer killed in Christmas attack last year files lawsuit against ODRC

ROSS COUNTY — The family of a corrections officer who died after being attacked by an inmate on Christmas Day last year is suing the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

As News Center 7 previously reported, Andrew Lansing, 62, died on Dec. 25, 2024, from blunt force injuries to his head following an “inmate assault” at the Ross Correctional Institution (RCI).

The lawsuit, filed by Lansing’s widow, alleges that the inmate accused of the deadly attack, Rashawn Cannon, violated Ohio law and RCI regulations while incarcerated, our news partners at WBNS reported. Lansing wrote a conduct report against him after finding alcohol in his cell in March 2024.

The lawsuit further alleges that RCI hearing officers and/or the rules infractions board failed to review or judge Cannon’s conduct regarding the report Lansing wrote.

In April 2024, the lawsuit mentions an interaction between Lansing and Cannon, where Lansing denied him early access to make a phone call. As WBNS reported, Cannon got “loud and aggressive” when he was later granted access to the phone.

Lansing told Cannon to lower his voice several times. At one point, Cannon reportedly yelled an expletive at Lansing, followed by “I kill you.”

That incident led Lansing to write another conduct report against Cannon. He was found guilty and given a 30-day phone restriction as punishment, WBNS reported.

The lawsuit alleges that ODRC knew or should have known about Cannon’s violent nature and the previous threat hurled at Lansing, and that the attack was foreseeable and preventable.

It also claims the ODRC failed to protect Lansing from Cannon.

Lansing’s widow is seeking compensatory damages exceeding $25,000.

As previously reported, Cannon allegedly attacked Lansing in his guard shack in the middle of the prison yard.

The autopsy report stated Lansing was found unresponsive with multiple injuries to his head and face.

ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith previously said Lansing had volunteered to work overtime on Christmas.

Chamber-Smith said the attack occurred when Cannon and his unit were heading to the dining hall.

She said the inmate veered off from his group to find Lansing in his guard shack, which was not a locked structure.

Cannon was indicted on aggravated murder charges in connection with the attack earlier this year. WBNS reported he could face the death penalty.

