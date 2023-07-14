Family of inmate says she not expected to survive after ‘medical episode’ in Montgomery Co. Jail

DAYTON — A Dayton family told News Center 7 Friday that they believe their loved one will be the seventh Montgomery County Jail inmate to die this year.

The family of Ashley Stine told Mike Campbell Friday that she is not expected to survive after being rushed from the jail to the hospital earlier this week.

>> RELATED: Death of sixth inmate at Montgomery County Jail prompts internal review

A corrections officer noticed the 33-year-old was having a “medical episode” during the early hours of July 12. Correctional and jail medical staff treated Stine before she was removed by Dayton Fire, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“Upon arrival at the hospital deputies were informed that Stine was in stable condition but would be admitted. A judge released Stine from custody,” the spokesperson said in a statement to News Center 7.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said their office tried to check on Stine’s condition Thursday, but the hospital did not have any available conditions updates for their office since she was no longer in custody.

>> RELATED: ‘It’s shocking to us;’ Montgomery County Jails seeing ‘troubling’ number of inmate deaths

Stine’s family said she went from the jail to Kettering Health Dayton before being transferred to another hospital for surgery. They didn’t want to go on camera for an interview today after being told she was not expected to survive.

Stine had been booked in jail on July 6 for a felony probation violation.

News Center 7 has reported on six other inmate deaths at the Montgomery County Jail. The Chief Deputy and Jail Commander Matt Haines told our team last month that the investigation into the deaths involves interviews, evidence gathering, and intensive reviews of jail surveillance cameras.

© 2023 Cox Media Group